Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Changes made to Islands Expressway bridge to improve safety for Causton Bluff neighborhood

Causton Bluff
Causton Bluff(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - When the Islands Expressway bridge first opened in the beginning of July, people that live in the Causton Bluff neighborhood just west of the bridge were concerned about the safety of the traffic pattern.

Both the President of the HOA here at Causton Bluff, as well as reps from the Georgia Department of Transportation, say there have been several key changes to improve the safety of drivers in the area.

For starters, a turn lane into Causton Bluff has been added to the westbound portion of the bridge.

Signs around the bridge are now larger, and stop signs have had flashing lights added to them.

Striping on the road is more visible and reflective at night.

One thing that hasn’t been added, however, is a traffic light, which the neighborhood has asked for.

“That’s another thing that we’ve asked for that hasn’t been approved. I don’t know if it will be approved, but I do feel like they’re hearing us and listening to the safety concerns,” said Susan Brinkley, the president of Causton Bluff Homeowners Association.

Brinkley says she’s aware that because it’s an intersection, there will always be accidents but her goal in this situation is to prevent deaths.

Representatives with GDOT want to remind folks driving through the area to follow all traffic laws including following the speed limit and always stopping at stop signs.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck
40 cars broken into over the weekend in Port Wentworth, police say
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Play of the Week
Savannah Police
Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck

Latest News

The Burton Fire District, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and Beaufort...
Injuries reported after crash with entrapment on Robert Smalls Pkwy., Shadow Moss Dr.
Image depicting traffic cones
Public feedback opportunities for I-95 project in Jasper Co.
*
Highly anticipated traffic light almost complete on Hwy 67
Police respond to crash involving cement truck on Little Neck Road