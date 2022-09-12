Changes made to Islands Expressway bridge to improve safety for Causton Bluff neighborhood

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - When the Islands Expressway bridge first opened in the beginning of July, people that live in the Causton Bluff neighborhood just west of the bridge were concerned about the safety of the traffic pattern.

Both the President of the HOA here at Causton Bluff, as well as reps from the Georgia Department of Transportation, say there have been several key changes to improve the safety of drivers in the area.

For starters, a turn lane into Causton Bluff has been added to the westbound portion of the bridge.

Signs around the bridge are now larger, and stop signs have had flashing lights added to them.

Striping on the road is more visible and reflective at night.

One thing that hasn’t been added, however, is a traffic light, which the neighborhood has asked for.

“That’s another thing that we’ve asked for that hasn’t been approved. I don’t know if it will be approved, but I do feel like they’re hearing us and listening to the safety concerns,” said Susan Brinkley, the president of Causton Bluff Homeowners Association.

Brinkley says she’s aware that because it’s an intersection, there will always be accidents but her goal in this situation is to prevent deaths.

Representatives with GDOT want to remind folks driving through the area to follow all traffic laws including following the speed limit and always stopping at stop signs.

