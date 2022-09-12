Cooking with Chef Darin: Green Tomato Pie

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Green Tomato Pie

Yield: 1 9-inch pie

Pie crust for 2-crust pie½ cup golden raisins¼ cup water4 cups sliced green tomatoes2 tablespoons finely minced fresh ginger¼ cup all-purpose flour1 ¼ cups granulated sugar¼ teaspoon salt1 teaspoon cinnamon¾ teaspoon ground nutmeg¼ cup lemon juice

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Line the bottom of a 9-inch pie pan with pie crust, allowing the edges to drape over the side.

Place golden raisins and water in a microwave safe dish and heat on high for 1 minute. Remove and set aside to cool. When the raisins are plumped, drain off any remaining water.

Wash and core tomatoes, cut into quarters. Place each tomato quarter on it’s side and slice into thin slices (about ¼” thick). Place sliced tomatoes into a large mixing bowl and add the plumped raisins and the minced ginger.

In a small bowl, combine together the flour, sugar, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix well to make sure any lumps are broken up. Pour flour mixture over the tomatoes and add the lemon juice. Stir well to coat tomatoes with sugar and juice. Pour filling into the pie pan that’s been lined with crust.

Roll out top crust and drape over the filling. Trim edges so that only about ½-inch of crust hangs over the side and crimp top and bottom crusts together. Brush top of pie lightly with a little water and sprinkle lightly and evenly with granulated sugar. Cut 3-4 slits in the crust to allow steam to escape.

Bake at 375F for 1 hour. If top of crust or edges are getting dark too early, cover lightly with foil. Cool for one hour before cutting and serving so that the juices have a chance to thicken.

