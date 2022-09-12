Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into this evening, I’ll be tracking more clusters of thunderstorms pushing into the area through the early evening hours. At the same time, these push through, where the worst thunderstorms could experience more localized flooding and lightning.

Tomorrow, we’ll likely see more patchy fog across most of our area through at least mid-morning again. During that time, I’ll be looking for starting temps in the lower-70s. By that afternoon, high temps should reach back into the mid to upper-80s depending on where we see pop-up storms first. By mid to late afternoon, we should start to see more pop-up storms around the area.

These will likely start on the coast and continue farther inland as the afternoon goes on. Regardless throughout the day, our highest rain chances should remain in coastal areas. Then, as we head into the rest of the week, rain chances and temps should begin to decrease as a weak cold front tries to push through on Tuesday.

This feature should provide a nicer mid-week for most of the area. However, we’ll still look for more daily rain chances each afternoon, especially for areas along the coast. Then, rain chances will increase again as we head into the second half of the workweek. While temps stay in the mid to lower-80s heading into next weekend.

