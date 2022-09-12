Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

I’ll be tracking more clusters of thunderstorms pushing into the area through the early evening...
I’ll be tracking more clusters of thunderstorms pushing into the area through the early evening hours.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into this evening, I’ll be tracking more clusters of thunderstorms pushing into the area through the early evening hours. At the same time, these push through, where the worst thunderstorms could experience more localized flooding and lightning.

Tomorrow, we’ll likely see more patchy fog across most of our area through at least mid-morning again. During that time, I’ll be looking for starting temps in the lower-70s. By that afternoon, high temps should reach back into the mid to upper-80s depending on where we see pop-up storms first. By mid to late afternoon, we should start to see more pop-up storms around the area.

These will likely start on the coast and continue farther inland as the afternoon goes on. Regardless throughout the day, our highest rain chances should remain in coastal areas. Then, as we head into the rest of the week, rain chances and temps should begin to decrease as a weak cold front tries to push through on Tuesday.

This feature should provide a nicer mid-week for most of the area. However, we’ll still look for more daily rain chances each afternoon, especially for areas along the coast. Then, rain chances will increase again as we head into the second half of the workweek. While temps stay in the mid to lower-80s heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years.
‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors
Housing Authority plans to sell 5 acres of Yamacraw Village
Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined
Savannah Police
Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck

Latest News

I’ll be tracking more clusters of thunderstorms pushing into the area through the early evening...
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
I’ll be tracking more clusters of thunderstorms pushing into the area through the early evening...
THE News at 7 Saturday - clipped version
Saturday afternoon showers and storms
Jamie's 6pm Forecast
Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 09-09-2022