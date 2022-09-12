Flanders Powell Funeral Home honoring first responders for 9/11

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Remembrances continued Monday for the anniversary of 9/11. Flanders Powell Funeral Home in Pembroke wanted to recognize first responders.

And they did just that by serving some lunch to those who serve. The funeral home hosted its annual North Bryan County First Responders Lunch.

Owners say that during this time of year they want to honor the sacrifices of first responders. They do it by offering up pulled pork sandwiches and baked beans to emergency personnel.

The home says they work closely with first responders especially in recent months as they work to repair lingering tornado damage.

They say it was important for them to give back to their local heroes.

“We’re trying to just bring to the forefront what our first responders do for us every day. It’s kind of gotten lost over the last few years. We’ve kind of gotten away from remembering them. So, we’re trying to bring that to the forefront today and do something special for them that they don’t normally get to receive,” Owner, Flanders Powell Funeral Home Tommy Perry Flanders said.

Owners say they’ve been hosting the free lunch for at least 7 years.

