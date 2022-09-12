Georgia Southern Eagles celebrate win against Nebraska

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eagles fans are still living on cloud nine after the big win against a power 5 conference team on the road.

You won’t find any burning mattresses around campus. But there’s still plenty of excitement from Saturday’s football win. Many say that exposure on a national stage could boost the school beyond the football field.

“The kick is up. It’s on the way. No good! No good! No good! It is well with my soul in Lincoln!! The Eagles have come to a sea of red, and painted it True Blue!!

Even Monday classes couldn’t dampen the spirits of Eagle faithful who watched Saturday’s win on TV and celebrated afterward.

“How much excitement was there? Oh, there was a lot of excitement. Everyone was really riled up. And with winning, it was fireworks and a great vibe,” said freshman Hannah Olofintuyi.

“It was good because they didn’t know who we were or we were that good at football and we...won,” said freshman Aaron Wineinger.

Southern’s first year head coach says the experience moves the team closer to where they want to be.

“When you try to build a national brand program, you have to go do those kinds of things. You have to walk into a place that has tremendous tradition and history and come out with a victory,” said head coach Clay Helon.

It’s the school’s biggest win since 2013 when they beat the Florida Gators. Then, school leaders said they saw a bump in web visits, searches and interest in Georgia Southern.

They’re watching that data now to see if this win does the same. How much exposure will it end up bringing - they say they’re waiting to see.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.