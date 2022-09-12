Hometown Hero: 9/11 Community Ceremonies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire remembered and acknowledged the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks this weekend.

“Frederick John Cox, James Raymond Coyle, Michelle Coyle Alou.”

The country remembered one of its worst days in the places where the Sept. 11 attacks took place 21 years ago Sunday.

And so did our communities several local tributes honoring the lives lost in what was also a national tragedy.

“Very emotional. You have a huge sense of pride when see 2,000-plus soldiers coming out and running,” Cara Bates said.

Hunter and Fort Stewart held 9-11 Memorial Runs to honor lives lost on that day and since in the War on Terror.

Bethel Baptist Church in Richmond Hill held a service to remember 9/11 victims that they hoped would resonate with young people.

“I think one of the lessons we can learn in passing that down to the next generation is, life’s not necessarily all about you,” Brian Cooper said.

And at St. Helena Anglican Church in Beaufort, a 9/11 widow told of how the support she received then can still be important now.

“When things happen in your neighborhood, in our nation, reach out. Help. Nothing is too small to do,” Ann Van Hine said.

And while designed to memorialize individuals, these services also remembered the national reaction to 9/11 that brought the country closer for a while.

“It was such a time of unity, it was such a time of blessing, it was such a time when people came together and encouraged and helped and were unified as a nation. And I think the motivation for it was to see some of that take place in our nation again, to see in our communities these communities come together and gather around one common purpose, one goal.”

WTOC Hometown Heroes brought their communities closer together this weekend with these ceremonies And that might be the best way to show they have not forgotten such a tragedy.

“As a city, as a department, we want to remember what happened 21 years ago. But this is symbolic of what a great community we have here in Richmond Hill,” Brendon Greene said.

