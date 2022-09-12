Hostess City celebrates ‘912 Day’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s September 12, which means it’s Savannah Day! Mayor Van Johnson proclaimed the day last year because it represents our area code.

‘912 Day’ is a day to celebrate and show appreciation for all that the Hostess City has to offer.

For the last 12 days the city asked people on social media to participate in the “Twelve days of 912″ challenge. Each day had a prompt and people posted pictures and videos to go along with it.

Some prompts included posting a picture of a favorite Savannah meal, favorite scenery and sharing your Savannah story. The city had a lot of participation from locals, visitors and people who are from Savannah but now live all over the world.

Mayor Johnson said his favorite thing about Savannah is the people.

“We have 15 million people who come here and visit us, but the fact is they visit us because we are a great place to live. So, although we have our challenges like everybody else does the greatest part about it is that we work together to address those things. We spend so much time showing the world why we’re so great. This is a time to show love for the home team, the seaport, 912.”

Folks with Visit Savannah say tourism numbers have been extremely high, rebounding from the effects of the pandemic and visitor spending is in the billions.

Several people say what they love about Savannah is hard to narrow down.

“I love the history, the architecture, the ghost history. So yeah, I’m a huge history buff,” said Shannon Martin, a visitor from California.

“I love being in the squares. I mean, that’s something I never heard of to have everything built around these gorgeous squares,” said another visitor, Denise Bennett.

“I love the atmosphere and the weather. I love the food here. Come on down to River Street and see for yourself how beautiful it is,” said resident Ricky Larocque.

If you want to participate on this 12th day of the challenge the prompt is to take a picture or a video of how you’re celebrating 912 Day. You can post it on Twitter or Facebook and tag the City of Savannah in it.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.