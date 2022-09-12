Late-day rain chance, cold front approaching

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog is possible early Monday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Good Monday morning! We're all dry to start off the work week, but a few showers will be possible this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/mfc8TjUn0O — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 12, 2022

The day starts out dry with temperatures warming to the mid 80s by lunchtime followed by highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances increase along the coast during the afternoon. The shower chance continues into the evening.

Monday Tybee Tides: 8.5′ 10:14AM I 0.5′ 4:38PM I 8.4′ 10:41PM

Monday Beach forecast: The first half of the day looks good to hit the beach. Wave heights will be in the 2 to 3 foot range with a moderate risk for rip currents. The UV index will be very high along with a southwesterly breeze of about 10 miles per hour.

Morning temperatures will be near 70 degrees on Tuesday, as a cold front approaches the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. This looks to be a mostly dry day, but isolated showers along the coast are possible. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler mornings arrive on Wednesday behind the cold front and last through the rest of the week. Daybreak temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s, a few degrees below average for this time of the year! Morning lows remain in the mid to upper 60s through the weekend. Mostly dry conditions hold with just a slight chance of rain along the coast.

Low pressure is likely going to form along a stalled front to our south, which could bring in a bit better rain chances toward the end of the week. Thankfully, there doesn’t look to be a washout of a day in the forecast.

Tropical Update:

The Atlantic basin remains mostly quiet. There are two areas of potential development in the Atlantic. An area of showers and storms in the Central Atlantic has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days. A wave of tropical moisture will move off the west coast of Africa on Monday, but this only has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

