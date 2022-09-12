New Yorker remembering husband killed on 9/11

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Closer to home communities across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry held ceremonies to commemorate the day.

For New Yorker Ann Van Hine September 11th marks not only a tragic event for the country but also a personal loss for her family.

“Most of you have your own September 11th memory. You know exactly where you were. But some are very young and don’t know because we are now 21 years out,” Ann Hine said.

Hine visited St. Helena’s Anglican Church in Beaufort recounting the day that she says changed her life forever.

Her husband Bruce was a firefighter in New York and was on duty September 11 2001.

She says his department issued a total recall forcing all personnel to respond shortly after the planes struck the World Trade Center.

“But I knew the fire department had never done that before and that to me was my signal that this is really bad.”

Hine says Bruce lost his life in the South Tower trying to rescue others when it collapsed.

“The fire department would come to my house later that night to say that Bruce was unaccounted for. And my daughters and I embarked on a journey that we never expected be on,” Hine said.

It wasn’t until months later when Bruce’s body was recovered from the rubble.

Hine says she was able to carry on with support from others.

“When things happen in your neighborhood, in our nation, reach out, help. Nothing is too small to do.”

And during this ceremony Hine honored first responders in attendance.

As church leaders say they want to celebrate the actions of first responders both past and present.

“But also important to us was to honor the first responders in our own community who put their lives on the line regularly for our sake. And so we wanted to make sure they were invited, and felt honored so we recognized them doing that for us today” Rev Jamie Sosnowski said.

As Hine now hopes that by sharing her story...the stories of those who can no longer tell theirs will live on.

“I just don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, that was so long ago, it’s all over.’ It’s not over. Darkness can never totally overtake light. It never will, because light always shines through,” Ann Hine said.

