Organizers looking for sponsors to keep Pembroke flag display going

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - In Pembroke one group is looking to carry on a years long tradition honoring veterans.

If you drive through Pembroke often you might’ve seen the city’s flag display.

While it’s been a staple in this area commemorating local veterans it’s encountered some funding issues recently as organizers look for new sponsors to keep the display going.

It’s a Pembroke patriotic holiday tradition.

But one that flag committee member Amy Barnes says has run into some issues.

“We have got 197 flags and crosses out and out of that we only have 59 people that we know have sponsors,” Amy Barnes said.

The display honors local veterans with a flag and a cross that are placed in the city’s center throughout the year.

Ernie Mitchell is a flag committee member and a veteran himself.

He says it’s been a struggle trying to contact some of the flag’s original sponsors.

“When we took over the records, there was nothing available. We’ve tried to find and talk to people who have lived in Pembroke for a long time and tried to get relationships and make contact,” Director Ernie Mitchell said.

And that struggle is putting a pinch on the committee’s funds, says Barnes.

“It makes it hard because like I said, it is very cost worthy. We are a non-profit and we try to keep them, but you start running out of funds eventually,” Barnes said.

So now the group is looking for new sponsors asking the community to “adopt a veteran” as they call it to keep the city’s flag display going.

“There’s a lot of guys who sacrificed, that stepped up to do their patriotic duty. We need to acknowledge those guys when they pass away.” Ernie Mitchell said.

As Mitchell says, the display helps teach the city’s younger generations about wars of the past.

“I was shocked at how little young people know about our country, about the wars we’ve been involved with. They didn’t even know when Vietnam was. This is our little way of making that better,” Mitchell said.

The flag committee will once again put up the display on Veterans Day.

