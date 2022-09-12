Sky Cams
Renovations for the YMCA in Pooler begins

YMCA in Pooler
YMCA in Pooler(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders at the West Chatham YMCA in Pooler took the first swing at giving the location a brand new look.

Monday’s Golden Sledgehammer Swing marked the beginning of a renovation project as part of a broader effort to refresh facilities by the YMCA of Coastal Georgia.

The updated facility will have more space in the fitness area, as well as a more flexible layout for childcare.

President and CEO Joel Smoker says the upgrade marks the first major investment made at the West Chatham YMCA since 2002.

“I’ve heard recently the Dept. of Transportation is projecting the growth in the county to almost double in the next 3 to 5 years. So the YMCA just wants to be relevant and wants to be a community partner, whether its for childcare or for families, we just want to be a part of that growth in this community,” President Joel Smoker said.

The project is expected to take 6 months, and cost about 1.6 million.

