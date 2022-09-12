Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Royal Live Oaks academy hosting documentary viewing party

Royal Live Oaks
Royal Live Oaks(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A charter school in Jasper county is holding a viewing party for a documentary that tells the story of how the school started.

Royal Live Oaks academy is about a decade old and the folks at Erskine Charters decided the journey of its first 10 years was so compelling, it deserved its own film.

We asked the school’s CEO for a taste of what this documentary will show.

“It’s a bit about us and our journey to starting Royal Live Oaks and why we did it,” Executive Director Dr. Karen Wicks said.

“Oh my goodness our hearts were just so moved we had to think of something we might be able to do, and the school districts down here didn’t really want any help. This was a way to give parents options for their children.”

Dr. Wicks says it’s a night to celebrate how far the school has come and how many young minds they’ve educated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck
40 cars broken into over the weekend in Port Wentworth, police say
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Play of the Week
Savannah Police
Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck

Latest News

Causton Bluff
Changes made to Islands Expressway bridge to improve safety for Causton Bluff neighborhood
Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southern Eagles celebrate win against Nebraska
Map problems
Online map problems impacting residents in Beaufort Co.
Flanders Powell Funeral Home honoring first responders for 9/11
Flanders Powell Funeral Home honoring first responders for 9/11