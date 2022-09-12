Royal Live Oaks academy hosting documentary viewing party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A charter school in Jasper county is holding a viewing party for a documentary that tells the story of how the school started.

Royal Live Oaks academy is about a decade old and the folks at Erskine Charters decided the journey of its first 10 years was so compelling, it deserved its own film.

We asked the school’s CEO for a taste of what this documentary will show.

“It’s a bit about us and our journey to starting Royal Live Oaks and why we did it,” Executive Director Dr. Karen Wicks said.

“Oh my goodness our hearts were just so moved we had to think of something we might be able to do, and the school districts down here didn’t really want any help. This was a way to give parents options for their children.”

Dr. Wicks says it’s a night to celebrate how far the school has come and how many young minds they’ve educated.

