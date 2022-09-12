Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project getting closer to completion

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A year-long project in Statesboro gets closer to completion.

They’re transforming one street from being overgrown and run down to revitalized and inviting.

If you pass through here right now, you start to see more green, and less orange, on The Blue Mile.

Landscapers have begun planting shrubs and trees as part of the final work along South Main Street. Designers of The Blue Mile between Georgia Southern and downtown Statesboro hope to make it an area people want to walk.

They hope that foot traffic means more business for restaurants and shops here. Crews spent much of this year digging and upgrading drain pipes to better handle storm water.

The sidewalks and driveways reveal more of the finished product.

“It’s an exciting time and now people can see the fruition of what’s coming above ground and not just what’s below ground,” said Blue Mile Chair Keely Fennell.

The next half-mile phase of the $3 million project will focus more on revitalization and less on the underground infrastructure.

She says if they can stay on schedule, they’ll finish this phase by the end of the year.

