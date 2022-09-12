Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children

The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31.(MGN)
By Emily Van de Riet and WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) – Officials recovered 14 missing children in Louisiana and made eight arrests as part of Operation Summer Knights.

The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31.

One of the children rescued was a 13-year-old girl who ran away in July and was believed to be with an 18-year-old whom she met on social media.

Another person rescued was a 17-year-old boy who told authorities he was kidnapped from his home and was being held for ransom.

Officials also said they recovered two 12-year-old girls who had run away together and were in the company of adult males, possibly planning on leaving the state.

U.S. Marshals also rescued a 15-year-old pregnant teen who said she was planning on relocating to Texas.

The New Orleans Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and several other agencies were also involved in Operation Summer Knights.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck
40 cars broken into over the weekend in Port Wentworth, police say
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Play of the Week
Savannah Police
Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck

Latest News

Cancer Diagnosis
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson shares details of cancer diagnosis
Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project getting closer to completion
Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project getting closer to completion
Truck
40 cars broken into over the weekend in Port Wentworth, police say
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
Queen hailed in service as a ‘constant in all of our lives’