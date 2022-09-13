Sky Cams
3 firearms found in vehicle during Effingham Co. High School safety sweep

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple firearms were found in a vehicle in the Effingham County High School parking lot during a safety sweep on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

In the incident report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, a Bush Master AR-15 style rifle, a Benelli 12-gauge shotgun and a Para Ordinance 45 cal pistol were located in a vehicle in the parking lot. Several boxes of ammunition were also found in the vehicle.

When the 16-year-old was asked why those items where in the vehicle, he told law enforcement that the shotgun was from dove hunting and the other two firearms were for target shooting. He told police that he forgot the firearms were in his vehicle.

He faces three counts of carrying a weapon in a school safety zone – which is a Class B felony in the juvenile court system.

There were no verbal or written threats found, according to the school system.

The school system said safety sweeps were one of the safety measures started this year.

