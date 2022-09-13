Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office concerned for missing man’s well being

43-year-old Demille Parker Sr.
43-year-old Demille Parker Sr.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

43-year-old Demille Paker was last seen in the Lobeco area on Sunday. He drives a gray GMC Sierra with South Carolina license plate number PNC255.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they’re worried about his well being.

If you see him or know where he is, you’re asked to call them immediately.

