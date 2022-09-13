Sky Cams
Braves miss chance to gain ground, lose 3-2 to Giants

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) strikes out against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie starter Spencer Strider struck out nine over five innings but allowed a season-high nine hits as his winning streak ended at four, and the Atlanta Braves missed a chance to gain ground in the NL East, losing to the San Francisco Giants 3-2.

The first-place Mets fell 5-2 at home to the Cubs earlier and lead the defending World Series champions by 1 1/2 games.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run single for the Braves with none out in the eighth against Zack Littell, who then induced Austin Riley’s double play before Giants manager Gabe Kapler replaced him with Scott Alexander. Littell had words with Kapler.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

