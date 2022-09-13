Sky Cams
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office captures escaped inmate

Spencer Popwell
Spencer Popwell
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office says they have captured Popwell and he is no longer at-large.

A prisoner escaped in Bulloch County while on a work detail, according to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for 51-year-old Spencer Popwell.

Deputies say there currently is a heavy presence of law enforcement in the area of Jones Mill Road Lester Road and other surrounding areas in Statesboro while they search for Popwell.

Deputies say Popwell is serving time for felony theft incidents.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 instead right away.

