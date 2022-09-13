Sky Cams
Citations dropped against magnet fishers at Fort Stewart

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of magnet fishers is speaking out after their citations for illegal activity at Fort Stewart were dropped.

Fort Stewart law enforcement officials cited the three men after they were magnet fishing on the military base in late June.

The group of magnet fishers were cited for recreating without a permit, entering a restricted area, and unauthorized magnet fishing.

According to Fort Stewart officials, a federal court dismissed the citations because the men tried to get permission from the DNR to magnet fish and reported the findings of unexploded devices to police.

Before the case was heard the group vowed to fight the citations and members say they are relieved the citations were ultimately dismissed.

The group says after finding multiple unexploded munitions they decided to alert law enforcement.

“It’s hard to report something that you don’t know what it is. And after doing some research and finally after a bunch more were found, then you kind of have to do some research to see why they’re down there and then that’s when the lightbulb clicked and we were like, ‘ok, we need to call them,’” Magnet Fisher Matt Jackson said.

Fort Stewart Law Enforcement say magnet detecting remains illegal there and that the DNR does not have jurisdiction of recreation on federal property.

Fort Stewart officials say no search for any more unexploded devices will be done.

