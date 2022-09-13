Cooler temperatures this morning with dry weather continuing this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning starts out in the upper 60s for some of our inland communities with most of us waking up closer to the lower 70s at daybreak.

It's a comfortable start to the day with temperatures near 70°! pic.twitter.com/oKQIGj0doT — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 13, 2022

It’ll be a dry day as a cold front slowly pushes through the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry. The wind will be from the west to northwest through the afternoon, as slightly drier and cooler air begins to filter in. Temperatures will still manage to make it to the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon, but the evening will be comfortable.

Drier air is moving into Georgia and South Carolina behind the cold front! pic.twitter.com/tiKASfCrca — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) September 13, 2022

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 0.4′ 4:56AM I 8.6′ 11:01 I 1.1′ 5:24PM

Tuesday Beach forecast: This will be a great day to get to the beach if you have the chance! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with a light offshore breeze, Wave heights will be around two feet with a moderate risk for rip currents. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen , the UV index will still be very high.

Cooler mornings arrive on Wednesday behind the cold front and last through the rest of the week. Daybreak temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s for Savannah, with inland temperatures near 60 degrees at sunrise! Morning lows remain in the mid to upper 60s through the weekend.

Rain chances go up a bit on Thursday thanks to a stalled front in the area. Rain chances increase over the weekend, holding our high temperatures to the low to mid 80s during the afternoon.

Tropical Update:

The Atlantic basin remains mostly quiet. There are two disorganized areas of showers and storms, both with only a low-end chance of developing over the next five days.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

