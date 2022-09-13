Sky Cams
Country music star will still perform at Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival after recent tour bus crash

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery will headline the 2022 event taking place at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4.(Press Release)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A headline performer at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival is still performing this year even after a recent accident.

John Michael Montgomery’s tour bus crashed in Tennessee last week. He was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said in a statement.

Montgomery said he suffered broken ribs and minor cuts due to the accident but is doing well. Others on the bus are also recovering from injuries, he said.

The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival posted to social media to let fans know that Montgomery is still set to perform at this year’s festival on Oct. 15.

In light of the news about John Michael Montgomery’s recent accident, we wanted to give everyone an update. After...

Posted by Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival on Monday, September 12, 2022

