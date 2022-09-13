Sky Cams
Firefighter searching for missing dog

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local firefighter’s search for her missing dog has garnered the attention of thousands across our area.

McKayla Wright says her dog Trevor went missing last month in Savannah.

“He has these ears that go like this when he runs and it is the cutest thing.”

But for nearly a month, McKayla Wright has been looking for Trevor after she says he went missing in Daffin Park.

She wasn’t sure who to reach out for help so she posted online and the response was unexpected.

“I made a Facebook group. It’s called ‘Bring Trevor Home.’ So far I think we have over a thousand members since August 17 and we have people going out and looking for possible leads while I’m on duty,” Trevor’s Owner McKayla Wright said.

Since Trevor’s disappearance Wright says she has received overwhelming community support. Including from seasoned animal rescue volunteer Butch Krishnamurti.

“Because of my background in animal rescue and helping search for animals, folks asked me to get involved,” Butch Krishnamurti said.

With the help from Butch and thousands of others Trevor’s face is now on signs across Savannah.

He’s even on 10 billboards.

“I never thought I’d see my dog on a billboard, but he’s there. And it’s all at the hands of local people that I don’t know from Adam,” Wright said.

Krishnamurti says throughout his eight years of volunteering he’s never seen a response this big.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen it to this scale. It’s been phenomenal.”

And for Wright she hopes she can soon be reunited with her best friend Trevor.

“I just lost my dad and my grandparents within the last 22 months. So, my dog, he means everything to me and just not having him is extremely heartbreaking because he’s kind of like my one friend.”

Now in the search for Trevor Krishnamurti says they’ve been able to find and rescue other dogs that have been reported as false Trevor sightings.

If you think you have seen Trevor you’re asked to report it to the Bring Trevor Home Facebook page.

