High school students in Statesboro attend Safe Driving Summit

By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of area high school students got an up-close look at how bad driving can ruin, or claim, your life.

Georgia’s D.O.T. teamed with several groups for this Safe Driving Summit.

All of the students here have likely heard the message about safe driving and the consequences that one bad choice can have but they’ve likely never heard it or seen it quite like this.

Real life emergency crews took the teens into a pretend ER as they treated a trauma patient injured in a crash. Nathan Hayes hopes his classmates and others take note of what could happen.

“I’m the son of a former Driver’s Ed teacher, so I’m always going to take those precautions- adjust my mirrors, make sure my seatbelt is on, make sure everyone else has theirs on.”

Georgia Department of Transportation teamed with the Lutzie 43 Foundation. Mike Lutzenkirchen started the group after losing his son, Phillip, in a car crash in 2014.

“When you start that story out and ask those kids to envision ‘this is what’s welcoming your parents because of your decision,’ you get an impact.”

In another session, they heard from troopers, deputies, and police officers who recounted horrific crashes they’ve seen on the road, and from insurance agents who described the financial toll a DUI or other charge can bring.

“They can understand what it’s like to be a driver on the road in Georgia, how they can understand and implement better behaviors,” said Andrew Heath with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Outside they got an up-close look at a truck they could be riding beside and how much it takes to share the road.

