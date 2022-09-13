Hilton Head Island officials advising residents to prepare for hurricane season

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) -With the peak day of hurricane season just days behind us, the town of Hilton Head wants residents to avoid that complacent sense of safety as we move through the rest of the season.

”We’ve had several quiet years and we don’t want people to think, well you know what we’re good. You always have to be prepared for the storm because you never know when one’s going to pop up,” Emergency Manager Tom Dunn said.

To stay ready for the worst case scenario, Dunn advises that you use the time available now to prepare for the future.

”If you don’t have a plan already, go ahead and take the time to make one. Start building that emergency kit, look at that evacuation plan and just make sure you’re ready to go.”

As a reminder, that plan should include an evacuation destination and ways to keep your family comfortable in a new place.

Hurricane season doesn’t finish until the end of Nov.

