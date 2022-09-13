Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Hilton Head Island officials advising residents to prepare for hurricane season

Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) -With the peak day of hurricane season just days behind us, the town of Hilton Head wants residents to avoid that complacent sense of safety as we move through the rest of the season.

”We’ve had several quiet years and we don’t want people to think, well you know what we’re good. You always have to be prepared for the storm because you never know when one’s going to pop up,” Emergency Manager Tom Dunn said.

To stay ready for the worst case scenario, Dunn advises that you use the time available now to prepare for the future.

”If you don’t have a plan already, go ahead and take the time to make one. Start building that emergency kit, look at that evacuation plan and just make sure you’re ready to go.”

As a reminder, that plan should include an evacuation destination and ways to keep your family comfortable in a new place.

Hurricane season doesn’t finish until the end of Nov.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cancer Diagnosis
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson shares details of cancer diagnosis
Truck
40 cars broken into over the weekend in Port Wentworth, police say
Spencer Popwell
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office capture escaped inmate
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Legal filing hints at potential lawsuit in Crocker murder case

Latest News

Captain Judy Helmey
Miss Judy Charters: A life on the water
The United Way of the Coastal Empire
United Way of the Coastal Empire providing SCCPSS with new learning toolkits
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019.
Sen. Graham to introduce federal legislation to restrict abortions
43-year-old Demille Parker Sr.
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office concerned for missing man’s well being