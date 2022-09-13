Jewish Education Alliance hosting annual gala
Published: Sep. 13, 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jewish Education Alliance provides cultural, spiritual and developmental guidance through programs for people of all ages.
And sometimes, they just have fun. They plan to do that with a circus theme for this year’s JEA Gala to support the diverse community center.
Robyn Carroll and Ashley Yellin are the co-chairs for this year’s event. They joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look ahead to a special night this Sunday.
