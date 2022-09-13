Liquor stores officially coming to City of Springfield

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A meeting underway for public input on liquor stores coming to the City of Springfield for the very first time.

The meeting just started at Springfield’s City Hall.

Effingham has always been a dry county but residents in cities within the county recently voted to allow package stores in the area.

The Local on Laurel in Springfield will soon have a liquor store attached to its name.

“The first couple of years, I’ll probably struggle but once it gets rolling.”

Owner Billy Patel believes it will be a good addition to the community.

“I’m hoping to bring success and a lot of jobs because it’s going to be a big liquor store,” Patel said.

The vote by residents to allow businesses to have a liquor license passed last year by 17 votes, according to Springfield City Manager Matt Morris.

He says the city has already hit it’s maximum of two liquor stores downtown on North Laurel Street where The Local on Laurel Liquor Store will be.

“So, we took in applications. Once all those applications came in, we actually did a blind drawing at a city council meeting,” Springfield City Manager Matt Morris said.

They’ve also approved two package stores on Highway 21.

While Morris believes some people will be against liquor sales, he is hopeful the additions will benefit the city in the long run.

“The revenue can be used for anything citywide so it’s a general fund revenue so you can use it for streets, sidewalks, parks, anything that the city council decides to but I think it’ll be a strong revenue stream for us.”

Opening in March 2023, Patel hopes the community will welcome their business.

“They might be upset but hopefully we can progress.”

