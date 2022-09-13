New electric vehicle charging stations at Ogeechee Technical College

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As more people turn to electric vehicles, one school in our area is joining the electric rush.

The EV stations at Ogeechee Tech make it convenient not just for students or faculty to recharge while they’re in class but for the community as well.

They installed the eight charging stations back in July with the help of Georgia Power as part of the “Make Ready” program.

Georgia Power is helping schools and other locations add the stations as more people switch to electric vehicles. School leaders hope it helps bring some people to campus for the first time.

“We’re also looking at bringing in folks from the area. We are in the industrial portion of Statesboro. A lot of business and industry are local to us,” said Ogeechee Tech Vice President Jeff Davis.

“The ‘future’ of EV, electric vehicle, is today. It’s not ahead anymore. It’s today. Now, the “future’ part of it is meeting the demand,” said Joel Hanner with Georgia Power.

Davis says Electric Vehicle apps and websites now list Ogeechee Tech for people searching for sites.

The school currently offers the service free, but it comes with the technology for drivers to pay through several platforms.

