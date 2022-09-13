Sky Cams
‘Phil the Park’ event returns to Forsyth Park

The Savannah Philharmonic's event in Forsyth Park in 2019.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic’s annual event, Phil the Park, is returning to Forsyth Park in 2022.

The concert will be on Saturday, Oct. 8. This year’s Phil the Park is themed “Movies in Concert” and is free and open to the public.

The Picnic Competition also returns this year. All competition participants will need to register onsite starting at 4 p.m. Everyone gathered on the lawn can enjoy performances by the Savannah Music Festival Jazz Academy and the 3rd Infantry Division Band from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Winning contestants will be announced during the concert, with special prizes for the top three picnic presentations. Raffle prize opportunities will also be available.

At 7 p.m., the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra will take the main stage, led by Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada, the Savannah Philharmonic Chorus, led by Chorus Master Paul Thornock, as well as special guest artists, including Clarksdale Delta Blues artist Anthony “Big A” Sherrod, internationally recognized soprano Andrea Ross, and American Traditions Vocal Competition winner Colleen Allard-Smith.

Together, the Philharmonic, Chorus, and guest artists will perform a variety of songs from blockbuster movie hits throughout the decades.

For further information, please visit: https://savannahphilharmonic.org.

