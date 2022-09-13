Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Port Wentworth city council removes planning and zoning board chairman after arrest

Clifford Neesmith
Clifford Neesmith(Garden City Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth City Council removed Clifford Neesmith as chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission in executive session Tuesday night.

That’s after Neesmith was arrested on child pornography charges.

The Garden City Police Department arrested and charged 69-year old Clifford Neesmith with computer or electronic pornography.

Port Wentworth City Manager Steve Davis shared a statement with WTOC that said in part, “Mr. Neesmith is not an employee of the city, he is an unpaid volunteer appointed to the Planning and Zoning Board.

The City of Port Wentworth had a council meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.

One of the agenda items included reorganizing the Planning and Zoning Board, including dissolving the current board and restructuring it with different appointees.

This is part of the city’s plan to overhaul their operations and was scheduled before Neesmith was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cancer Diagnosis
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson shares details of cancer diagnosis
Truck
40 cars broken into over the weekend in Port Wentworth, police say
Spencer Popwell
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office captures escaped inmate
3 firearms found in vehicle during Effingham Co. High School safety sweep
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Port Wentworth city council discusses proposed change to restructure planning and zoning board
Port Wentworth city council discusses proposed change to restructure planning and zoning board
Port Wentworth city council discusses proposed change to restructure planning and zoning board
One person injured in shooting on St. Helena Island
Firefighter searching for missing dog
Liquor stores officially coming to City of Springfield
Liquor stores officially coming to City of Springfield