Port Wentworth planning and zoning board chairman arrested on child pornography charges

Clifford Neesmith
Clifford Neesmith(Garden City Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Port Wentworth man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The Garden City Police Department arrested and charged 69-year old Clifford Neesmith with computer or electronic pornography.

Neesmith is the chairman of the Port Wentworth Planning and Zoning Board.

Port Wentworth City Manager Steve Davis shared a statement with WTOC that said in part, “Mr. Neesmith is not an employee of the city, he is an unpaid volunteer appointed to the Planning and Zoning Board.

The City of Port Wentworth has a council meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.

One of the agenda items includes reorganizing the Planning and Zoning Board, including dissolving the current board and restructuring it with different appointees.

This is part of the city’s plan to overhaul their operations and was scheduled before Neesmith was arrested.

