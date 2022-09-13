Port Wentworth votes to remove planning and zoning board chairman after arrest

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth City Council voted to remove Clifford Neesmith as chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday night.

That’s after Neesmith was arrested on child pornography charges.

The Garden City Police Department arrested and charged 69-year old Clifford Neesmith with computer or electronic pornography.

Port Wentworth City Manager Steve Davis shared a statement with WTOC that said in part, “Mr. Neesmith is not an employee of the city, he is an unpaid volunteer appointed to the Planning and Zoning Board.

The City of Port Wentworth had a council meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.

One of the agenda items included reorganizing the Planning and Zoning Board, including dissolving the current board and restructuring it with different appointees.

This is part of the city’s plan to overhaul their operations and was scheduled before Neesmith was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.