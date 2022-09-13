Rebuilding continues one year after fire burned down plaza in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - This time last year, a fire burned through a strip mall of businesses in Richmond Hill.

Ten of the 11 businesses were a complete loss. Water, smoke and fire damage destroyed them.

As a business owner, a fire is the last thing you want to wake up to, but on Sept. 17, they had to find somewhere else to go.

“It seems like I was probably asked at least 5,000 times ‘you gon’ do anything with that building down there?’ It was so nice the day we got started when I had an answer...finally, yes we’re starting today,” said William Wallace, who owns the building.

This isn’t something William Wallace thought he would see about a year ago. The building he owned for decades coming back together after he thought it was a complete loss.

It’s progress after rebuilding didn’t seem possible.

“After the fire I didn’t even come this way down 144. I didn’t even wanna look at it.”

The only business left standing was a church. No smoke or fire damage.

William Wallace said he went back and forth with himself about what could be done about the rest of the building.

“Everywhere from total disbelief to why did this happen to me?”

Now it’s more like, will the weather push construction workers back a day?

“It’s exciting to see things happening.”

Exciting for him and tenants new and old waiting for its completion.

“The old saying...slow and steady wins the race. You just gotta keep plugging and some days I’ve just wanted to get up and go...I’m not gon’ do it.”

It’s a full circle moment.

“My blood pressure has probably been better since we started.”

But nothing has or will stop him from pushing through until it’s finished.

“We gotta get up. Let’s get this thing put back together and go with it”

Wallace said if they stay on track, the building should be complete by the beginning of next year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.