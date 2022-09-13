Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Economic Development Authority sharing updates on Bryan County mega site

By Sean Evans
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Efforts to get the Hyundai plant up and running at the Bryan County mega site continue to move along.

The Savannah Economic Development Authority recently awarded contracts for the first phase of work, which will begin in the coming months.

And clearing and grading of the land has already begun at the nearly 3,000 acre site.

“It’s important that we get together as often as we can face to face to get a lot of these things accomplished. So whether it’s us going to South Korea, or to California for a management meetings and at the same time, they’re coming over here just as much as we’re visiting them,” Trip Tollison said.

Meeting Tuesday for the first time since May, SEDA’s board of directors learned about all the work that’s already being done to prepare the Bryan County mega site for Hyundai Motor Group and non-affiliated suppliers.

According to Tollison, Hyundai is still planning on being operational in the first half of 2025. Today he told SEDA’s board of directors so far, the project is on track and on budget.

Tollison also says efforts to attract workers to come to the region, not just for Hyundai, are coming down the pipeline.

“With a project like Hyundai and other projects, I think you’re going to see more and more folks that maybe live in the Midwest or Northeast, that quite frankly, they’ll be some targeting efforts there that want to move south, be near the coast. I would argue a better quality of life,” Tollison said.

Tollison also highlighted for the board Hyundai’s efforts already underway to invest in the community, recently donating to the Boys and Girls Club and the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cancer Diagnosis
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson shares details of cancer diagnosis
Truck
40 cars broken into over the weekend in Port Wentworth, police say
Spencer Popwell
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office captures escaped inmate
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Legal filing hints at potential lawsuit in Crocker murder case

Latest News

Liquor stores officially coming to City of Springfield
Liquor stores officially coming to City of Springfield
New electric vehicle charging stations at Ogeechee Technical College
New electric vehicle charging stations at Ogeechee Technical College
THE News at 6
Beaufort County and Hilton Head making progress on 278 bridge project
Savannah Economic Development Authority sharing updates on Bryan County mega site
Savannah Economic Development Authority sharing updates on Bryan County mega site
THE News at 6
Liquor stores officially coming to City of Springfield