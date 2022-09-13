Savannah Economic Development Authority sharing updates on Bryan County mega site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Efforts to get the Hyundai plant up and running at the Bryan County mega site continue to move along.

The Savannah Economic Development Authority recently awarded contracts for the first phase of work, which will begin in the coming months.

And clearing and grading of the land has already begun at the nearly 3,000 acre site.

“It’s important that we get together as often as we can face to face to get a lot of these things accomplished. So whether it’s us going to South Korea, or to California for a management meetings and at the same time, they’re coming over here just as much as we’re visiting them,” Trip Tollison said.

Meeting Tuesday for the first time since May, SEDA’s board of directors learned about all the work that’s already being done to prepare the Bryan County mega site for Hyundai Motor Group and non-affiliated suppliers.

According to Tollison, Hyundai is still planning on being operational in the first half of 2025. Today he told SEDA’s board of directors so far, the project is on track and on budget.

Tollison also says efforts to attract workers to come to the region, not just for Hyundai, are coming down the pipeline.

“With a project like Hyundai and other projects, I think you’re going to see more and more folks that maybe live in the Midwest or Northeast, that quite frankly, they’ll be some targeting efforts there that want to move south, be near the coast. I would argue a better quality of life,” Tollison said.

Tollison also highlighted for the board Hyundai’s efforts already underway to invest in the community, recently donating to the Boys and Girls Club and the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.

