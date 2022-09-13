Sky Cams
Savannah visitors provide thoughts on latest inflation report

City of Savannah drone view
City of Savannah drone view(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lower gas prices helped slow inflation in August, but overall, prices still rose by 0.1 percent, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Despite lower gas prices, a continued rise in grocery prices has many people feeling the pinch.

Several people on River Street said they weren’t surprised when they looked at the latest numbers. They were clearly frustrated by the situation, but kept coming back to the question of, what can you do about it?

“I don’t think it’s impacting us as much as the younger generation, like our children. I volunteer for a nonprofit and I see it a lot there with the people that come in,” said Lucy Hermann, visiting from Ohio.

“I think about it all the time. I know it’s different, I know it’s costing me a lot more money. You look at your retirement money and get nervous about it,” said Steve Shaurette, visiting from Florida.

Some ladies visiting Savannah from Canada said that inflation isn’t just an American issue. They said that they’re dealing with all the same financial challenges north of the border and it worries them just as much.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

