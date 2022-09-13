Shannon Lecounte Ministries Gospel Choir performs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shrimp and grits, smoked brisket and chicken and waffles highlight the menu at Plant Riverside District’s Monthly Gospel Sunday Brunch Series.

The music is food for your soul.

The Shannon LeCounte Ministries Gospel Choir will entertain guests at District Live one Sunday of every month for the rest of the year.

Shannon joined us in-studio Tuesday morning to perform a medley of “Reckless Love and Alpha and Omega .’’

