Tybee Island City Council looking to add new restrictions on golf carts

Golf cart
Golf cart (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of golf cart use on Tybee Island could be changing.

The city of Tybee Island says they are not going to ban them on the island but come up with some additional rules for those golf carts.

If you are on Tybee you see a lot of golf carts going around. The sheer amount of golf carts is one of the things they are trying to get under control for safety reasons but also the type of golf carts when dealing with noise pollution.

That’s why earlier this year Tybee Island changed the ordinance to require a registration and annual inspection of the golf carts.

Now, the city is going back to add additional details - looking at making a shift to all electric carts.

“Some want to see it go towards all electric rental but then we had a discussion that maybe some of the new gas golf carts could be just as quiet and as fuel efficient, limiting the emissions, so there is some leeway there, but we have some work to do and bring it back to them next week with what we found,” said City Manager Shawn Gillen.

That council meeting is happening next week. They will be once again discussing this topic to see what the future of golf carts looks like on the island.

