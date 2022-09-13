Tybee Island specialty license plate sales continue, more sales needed to keep them getting made

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - As you drive around Tybee Island, you might pass a few cars with the special Tybee Island license plates.

They started selling the plates to Georgia drivers this summer and say they are pleased with the support so far.

According to the DMV report from July they sold 294 plates across the state - the majority of those coming from right here in Chatham County with just over 200. That is all in the first month.

In second, this might come as a surprise – Fulton County, with 11 sales.

Sarah Jones, Executive Director of the Tybee Island Historical Society says she is not only happy to see the specialty license plates being well accepted by Georgia residents but it also helps their cause.

With sales so far, the island’s historical society has collected nearly $3,000.

“Every month they renew that tag we’ll get that check and as it grows that check will get bigger and bigger. So, every month we’ll have that funding source to put in the bank for an upcoming project to use for something that’s ongoing. It’s great. It’s turned out so well and we’re so happy and we’re so pleased with the response,” Jones said.

One of those upcoming projects is to repaint the lighthouse, which hasn’t been painted since 2014.

It comes with a price tag of $750,000 to repaint. They hope to have that money by early 2024 to start the project, but they rely on funds from donations, visits and of course, the new license plate sales.

Jones says not to hesitate to get your license plate if you want one because they have to sell 500 plates in the first year then the state will stop making the plates. She says it’s very easy to do. You can go to your local tag office today, bring your current license plate and trade it in. The license plate will get mailed to you.

