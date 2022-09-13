United Way of the Coastal Empire providing SCCPSS with new learning toolkits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire was chosen to get the Language as a Missing Link and Missed Opportunity Champion Award by the Sandra Dunagan Deal Center.

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said in a news conference Tuesday morning that 71 percent of kids in Chatham County could use help with language development.

So through this award, the Deal Center will be providing educators with new so called toolkits to do just that.

“When we say a toolkit, it’s more of just a plethora of information that’ll be given to different practitioners and community leaders to understand how to look at language as an indicator of where a child is and how we can take them to the next level of language nutrition,” Dr. Ashley Diambois said.

Language nutrition means children learning new words and expanding their vocabulary something that comes from reading.

Dr. Levett says there’s a link between childhood literacy and options later in life so it’s up to adults to set children up for success.

“It does take a village to raise children, and it takes all of us believing in those children, believing in their future and providing those resources that may not be available to them immediately,” Dr. Ann Levett said.

The Deal Center will help implement the toolkit and send an expert to help train educators how to use it.

It takes a lot of work but he United Way and the school district say they’re ready for it.

”You have to be ready to implement this toolkit, to be able to take this information and use it effectively. So we felt like based off of the application Savannah put into the Deal Center, they were one of the two that were the most prepared to take this toolkit to the next level and use it within their community,” Diambois said.

Implementation is set to begin within the next two weeks.

