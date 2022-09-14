City of Savannah giving update on plan to minimize traffic deaths

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah averages about 22 traffic deaths a year on city streets, but city leaders are working to get that number down to zero by the year 2027.

Wednesday some city leaders will be meeting with stakeholders to give an update but you can register now to volunteer once they get started.

In February of this year they took the pledge to have zero deaths on Savannah roads by the year 2027.

Since then they have been applying for grant programs to get funds to update everything from crosswalks, to curb bump outs, markings, visibility and basic infrastructure.

Alderman Kurtis Purtee, City Manager Jay Melder and Alderman Nick Palumbo will all share updates on what they have done and the work still ahead.

“Register today to sign up as a volunteer and look forward to next year a massive community wide effort of planning our public rights of way, getting the community involved to know where we place those investments first and how we build a better tomorrow,” Palumbo said.

There will be more opportunities in the future and keep an eye out on the City’s Facebook and website for the video from Wednesday.

To limit deaths, it all comes down to engineering and taking a look at the 700 miles of right of way in the city to make them safer.

This would include everything from crosswalks, curb bump outs, markings, visibility and basic infrastructure updates.

Of course all of that costs money, so the city is currently applying for grant programs to fund the projects.

Alderman Nick Palumbo says the time to invest in this program is now and he is excited to get the community involved.

“We need alternative methods of transportation, how are people getting around, transportation options include bus lanes, bike lanes, different modes of transportation and it all requires incredible engineering and after all when you are in a city like Savannah, you want to make sure that you do it right in this beautiful place we call home.”

If you want to be involved in this process, you can still sign up to be a volunteer and they will keep you updated as the project begins to ramp up in the next year.

