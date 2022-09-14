Clean Energy Roadshow today at Savannah State

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have been hearing a lot about the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant coming to our area but other electric vehicles are already being made in the state of Georgia.

Wednesday you can take a look at all kinds of clean energy vehicles, some that are manufactured in the peach state.

The Clean Energy Roadshow has been making it’s way around the state.

This is the 12th year in a row that they have done this.

The event is happening Wednesday starts up around 8:30 a.m. at Savannah State. It will run until about 1:30 p.m. with the vehicle showcase and seminar.

Anyone is welcome to come to the event, it is free but registration is required.

This is a unique opportunity to see so many of these vehicles in one place and learn some more about clean energy.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.