Cooler this morning with drier air around!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A string of cooler mornings begin on Wednesday behind the cold front that moved through on Tuesday! Daybreak temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s for Savannah, with inland temperatures near 60 degrees at sunrise! You’ll also notice the drier air when you step out the door, with welcomed drier air hanging out today. Temperatures warm to the lower 80s by lunchtime with highs in the upper 80s. Get out and enjoy the day if you can, it will be a nice one!

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 0.6′ 5:37AM I 8.2′ 11:48AM I 1.4′ 6:09PM

Wednesday Beach forecast: This will be a great day to get to the beach if you have the chance! Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with a light northerly breeze, Wave heights will be around two feet with a low risk for rip currents. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen , the UV index will still be very high.

Comfortable mornings stick around through the end of the week with morning temperatures in the mid 60s for inland communities and upper 60s around Savannah. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s with just a slight chance for showers, primarily around the coast.

A similar forecast extends into the weekend, with rain chances greatest at the coast. The mornings will be in the 60s with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

We will be watching for a stationary front to our south this weekend, along with the potential development of a coastal low that could bump up our rain chances.

Tropical Update:

An area of disorganized showers and storms, about 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, has a chance to become a tropical depression as it approaches the Leeward Island on Friday.

The track and intensity of this potential system is muddled after this point, but we are not under a direct threat.

Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

