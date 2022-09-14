Driver killed in crash after leading police on chase, driving in wrong lanes
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver has died in a crash after leading police on a wrong-way chase in Savannah.
According to preliminary information from Georgia State Patrol, a driver didn’t stop after troopers tried to pull them over for a traffic violation at Chatham and Veterans parkways.
GSP said the suspect was driving carelessly and was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Ogeechee Road before crashing at the I-516 interchange.
The suspect crashed into two other vehicles. GSP said the suspect died as a result of the crash, while the occupants of the other two vehicles sustained minor injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.