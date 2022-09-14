Graduation ceremony held for Beaufort Memorial hospital employees enrolled in PATH program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may remember these people who, for the past 12 weeks, have been training to take their careers to the next level.

It’s part of the PATH program which stands for “people achieving their highest”.

34 people who were already Beaufort Memorial hospital employees signed on to make the switch to more technical positions.

Now they’re officially ready to step into their new roles.

“At first, we didn’t know how it was going to come together, but it did. We just knew it would and it did,” Director of Education and PATH Programming Joy Solomon said.

Graduates went through months of work all over the Beaufort Memorial system.

“We started out with class, we transitioned to the hospital for a skills day to prepare them for their clinical rotations, and from that point on they were all assigned a different area.”

As we reported on this class’s signing day, all these folks were looking to get into more advanced careers. The program’s director says that was carried out successfully.

“We had core courses that were relevant to all of the students which involved med term, anatomy and physiology, and then their specific PATH track; which was EKG, patient care tech and certified medical assistant.”

Now that this room is empty and practice runs are in the rear view, the graduates start their new roles in just two weeks thankful for the PATH that got them there.

“They were very appreciative. They were appreciative of the program, appreciative of the support that they got and very relieved.”

