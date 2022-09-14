Sky Cams
Health leaders encourage getting flu shot and Covid-19 booster

By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Health leaders with the Coastal Health District say the best time to get your flu shot is early October.

Now, with a newer COVID booster also available, Dr. Lawton Davis says he hopes more people will get their boosters as they come for their flu shots.

Health officials say based on patterns seen in other countries like Australia and New Zealand, the United States could be in for a worse flu season than normal, and it’s already off to an early start in some states.

But, you don’t want to get your shot too early so that it’s still effective during peak flu season, which typically isn’t until the end of the year, or early next year.

If you’re in need of a COVID vaccine or booster, Dr. Davis says it’s a good chance to double up.

“It’s perfectly permissible to receive the flu shot and the COVID shot at the same time. In fact, we encourage this. Somebody comes in for one, we ask them about the other.”

However, Dr. Davis says it’s still better to get vaccinated earlier, than not at all.

Flu shots will be available through the Coastal Health District during the first week of October.

