Liberty Co. residents to vote on SPLOST extension

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s more than just candidates on the ballot this November. People who live in Liberty County will decide whether to approve an extension of their special purpose local option sales tax, better known as SPLOST.

The SPLOST vote on the ballot in Liberty County is more of a renewal of one already in place. The tax would remain at 1% for six years if it’s passed.

The SPLOST is expected to generate an estimated $69 million over six years. Liberty County Administrator Joey Brown says priorities for the funding are public health and safety.

“Over time, we’ve done more than $17 million in public safety improvements through our SPLOST access, and this is no exception to the rule.”

Big ticket items include funding for the loans needed to build two new fire stations, one in the county and one in the city of Hinesville and a new EMS station. Brown says they’re also looking to build a new county health department.

“The original health department was built in 1977. Health practices were much different back then. The past few years have shown us significantly really how undersized and really inefficient our current facility is.”

This renewal would replace a previous SPLOST for the same amount, keeping the overall sales tax in the county at 8%. Among other things, funds would also be set aside for equipment for Liberty Regional Medical Center, roads projects and other infrastructure improvements.

Liberty County voters will decide whether to pass the new SPLOST vote on the ballot this November.

