Live Oak Libraries celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’s Sam Bauman stopped by the Live Oak Library on Bull Street in Savannah to find out just how easy it is to get a library card.

The library is also hosting Food for Fines, a fee amnesty and food drive program, running throughout September during Library Card Sign-up Month. The initiative is offered as a goodwill effort to help the community, reduce barriers to library use, and increase access to library resources.

All 16 Live Oak Public Libraries (LOPL) locations across Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties will accept nonperishable food items from patrons as an alternate form of payment for overdue fees on LOPL materials. The community may donate food items even if they do not have overdue fees. Donations will not be credited towards future fees.

All food items must be nonperishable, unopened cans or packages in good condition and within 90 days before their expiration date. Each food item will be assigned a $2.00 value. The maximum donation will be 15 food items for $30.00 in waived overdue fees.

Food for Fines will continue until Sept. 30. Collected food items will be donated to the following community organizations:

Blessings in a Book Bag (Chatham County)

Loop It Up Savannah (Chatham County)

The Fillin’ Station Food Pantry (Effingham County)

Liberty County Manna House (Liberty County)

