One person injured in shooting on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has been injured in a shooting on Seaside Road on St. Helena Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane for a gunshot victim at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

One person was found and taken to the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is active and ongoing. Seaside Road will be shut down temporarily as evidence is collected.

An increased law enforcement presence is expected over the next few hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

