Port Wentworth city council discusses proposed change to restructure planning and zoning board

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re about 2 1/2 months into the City of Port Wentworth’s six month industrial rezoning moratorium.

The city hired an outside agency, Horizon, to look at their ordinances and development decisions.

Following the evaluation, the city made its first proposed change to dissolve and restructure the planning and zoning board.

Resident Georgia Benton asked, “why are we putting the cart before the horse?”

Horizon is still studying how the city can improve re-development so people question why council is considering this now.

Only five members, volunteers from the community, are active on the planning board.

The revision as proposed would require four city employees to serve with three residents or business owners.

The main concern - city employees are already on Port Wentworth’s payroll.

“Because these people report directly to you guys, there may be some sort of conflict of interest almost in the appearance of a quid pro quo,” said resident Kellie Powell.

“Surely we can expect some bias towards whatever they pass on city council. What guarantees are we gonna have that the city of employees will look toward the future of Port Wentworth and the residents,” said resident Avril Roy-Smith

Some council members agreed to an extent citing an imbalance of power.

“They also recommended the power to make zoning changes be removed from the city council,” said Councilwoman Jo Smith.

“I do not have an issue with us having employees on there, but the proportion is my issue,” said Councilwoman Gabrielle Nelson.

The city manager says this is a model other local municipalities have followed and they can revise it as they see fit.

“If you guys want to change the balance...the thing that we’re trying to modernize it. It’s clear that we need a more professional outlook dealing with the planning and zoning board,” said city manager Steve Davis.

The city manager says they’ve hired an assistant city manager who starts next Monday.

The next council meeting they will do a final reading and vote.

