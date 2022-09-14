Remembering Lt. General Donald Rosenblum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lieutenant General Donald Rosenblum of Savannah passed away last week at the age of 93.

Many of those years were spent in Savannah- including at Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield, and even here at WTOC as a political analyst.

“Rosie fit right in, and he made himself- he just made himself welcome, you know?” Former WTOC Anchor Doug Weathers said.

Originally from New York, “Rosie”, as his friends called him, served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.. it was his military career that brought him to Savannah. In 1974, he was selected to lead the reactivation of the 24th Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

“Hunter Airfield, where I was stationed, was almost closed down. So they reopened that, and it really was a boom for Savannah,” Weathers said.

He’d eventually earn the title of Major General of the 24th Infantry Division. That’s when he met Weathers.. who eventually brought him on at WTOC as a political analyst.

“I knew that he knew a lot and that it would be good for us and our viewers to get information from a guy that knew who he was talking about, so that’s why we got him.”

After retiring from the military, Rosenblum and his wife chose to stay in Savannah. He spent his days golfing...

“His lifetime ambition was to beat me.. I’m sorry, he never did! That’s the way it goes, you know? But he was a great, great guy to be around and a lot of fun. Laughed about everything.”

And staying involved in Savannah, until the very end.

“Every time there was a big community event, there was Rosie. Rosie was there.”

Rosenblum’s memorial service is this Friday at Hunter Army Airfield’s Truscott Terminal at 2 p.m.

His funeral will be the following day at 2 p.m. at the Citadel’s Summerall Chapel and Columbarium in Charleston, South Carolina.

Instead of flowers, his family asks to send a donation to Benedictine Military School or The Citadel Foundation.

Please send your donations to Benedictine Military School 6502 Seawright Drive, Savannah, GA 31406 or The Citadel Foundation 171 Moultrie St, Charleston, SC 29409.

