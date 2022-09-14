Sky Cams
Savannah Police holds ‘Roll Call in the Streets’ in Cloverdale(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another roll call in the streets - the Savannah Police Department is going to neighborhoods across the city all month.

This evening they went to the Cloverdale Community Center. Roll call is usually done behind closed doors but they want the community to get more involved.

It’s not the first time they’ve done this. In fact, it’s a tradition they had years ago and it’s coming back under Interim Chief Lenny Gunther.

“It’s an opportunity to meet officers that are patrolling the area. It’s a good thing when you don’t have the police come to you so those individuals don’t get the opportunity to see the police and sometimes people have experiences where they didn’t have a good experience with the police. So this is the opportunity to meet officers, ask questions and have a conversation,” said Corporal Rebekah Helmick.

SPD will be doing this every Tuesday this month. The next roll call will be at Windsor Forest Park at 5:30 p.m.

